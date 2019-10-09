1  of  2
Man found guilty for murdering Colorado Springs Army captain

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A jury found Gilberto Chavez Jr. guilty of 2nd degree murder Tuesday for the death of Captain Daniel Chamberlain Lehman, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Capt. Lehman, 28, was found dead in the area of Costilla Street and Wahsatch Avenue on September 15, 2018. Police said he had been fatally shot around 2:00 that morning. 

Captain Daniel Chamberlain Lehman

Lehman graduated West Point Academy and had been stationed at Fort Carson since August 2016.

A habitual hearing has been set for November 1.

