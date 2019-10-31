Man found guilty for deadly shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, an El Paso County judge found 20-year-old Tyler Wheeler guilty on all charges in connection to a deadly shooting.
It happened in October of 2018, near a home on Tranters Creek Way, on the southeast side of the city.
When deputies arrived, they say they found the victim, 20-year-old Kenyatta Horne, lying on the sidewalk.
Wheeler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Three other suspects: Wayne TC Sellers, Kyle Watts, and Beslim Torres-Valle were also arrested on first-degree murder charges.
Earlier this month, Sellers was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated robber, and other counts. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 32 years.