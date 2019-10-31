Live Now
Man found guilty for deadly shooting in Colorado Springs

Tyler Wheeler El Paso County Sheriff's Office

20-year-old Tyler Wheeler was found guilty of all charges in relation to a deadly shooting that happened in October in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, an El Paso County judge found 20-year-old Tyler Wheeler guilty on all charges in connection to a deadly shooting.

It happened in October of 2018, near a home on Tranters Creek Way, on the southeast side of the city.

When deputies arrived, they say they found the victim, 20-year-old Kenyatta Horne, lying on the sidewalk.

Wheeler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Three other suspects: Wayne TC Sellers, Kyle Watts, and Beslim Torres-Valle were also arrested on first-degree murder charges.

Earlier this month, Sellers was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated robber, and other counts. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 32 years.

