Man found dead in east Colorado Springs prompts CSPD investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in east Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.

Around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Potter Drive, which is near Household of Faith Baptist Church and Mitchell High School. When they arrived, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.

At the time of this report, CSPD has not officially classified this incident as a shooting involving a suspect. However, detectives with the Homicide/Assault responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation is pending.

