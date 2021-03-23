Man found dead in Colorado Springs, police investigating as homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) is investigating after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Police said on Monday, around 9:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near East Buena Ventura Street.

When officers arrived, a man and woman told them an altercation ensued between the man and the woman’s estranged boyfriend, who intentionally contacted her, violating a restraining order issued due to a history of Domestic Violence.

The man, who was being attacked, fired several shots at the estranged boyfriend, according to CSPD. He then fled on foot; the man reporting he was unaware if the estranged boyfriend was injured due to the shooting.

The estranged boyfriend was never seen by officers.

Tuesday morning, police received a call from the same area on reports of a man lying face down in the snow, not breathing. He was later identified as the estranged boyfriend.

Its believed the man arrived Monday night in a blue Honda-style car with another man who left the scene after the altercation. Police say the car possibly bears Colorado license plate: O-Z-J-8-2-0.

Police added, while the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is the fifth homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021. CSPD investigated 17 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.