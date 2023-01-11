(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man found dead in an apartment on Sunday, Jan. 8, was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Monday, Jan. 9.

31-year-old Darrian Adame of Colorado Springs was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Adame’s murder is the first homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. CSPD investigated no homicides during this time in 2022.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this incident is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.