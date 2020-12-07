Man found dead in apartment fire in Cañon City

Cañon City, Colo.– A man is dead after an apartment fire in Cañon City early Monday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m., the Canon City Area Fire Protection District was called to the 2300 block of East Main Street.

Firefighters found a duplex with fire in one apartment and brought it under control.

Firefighters found a deceased adult man inside of the apartment.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

No firefighter injuries were reported and the fire was contained to one apartment, although both apartments in the duplex sustained smoke damage.

The name of the fire victim is not being released at this time.

The Cañon City Fire Protection District reminds homeowners the importance of having a properly functioning smoke alarm in every home.