FREMONT, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has reported an incident on April 17 just before 2 p.m, which had deputies out on a “shots fired call.”

Deputies arrived at the Country Green Apartments on East Highway 50 in Canon City, with assistance from the Canon City Police Department. There, FCSO says law enforcement attempted to contact a man believed to be in the “F” building.

At that point, deputies say, the man began firing at law enforcement officers from inside an apartment. None were injured.

Law enforcement officers say they were able to secure the area and evacuate people as necessary.

The FCSO Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit were called out and tried to contact the man multiple times. Eventually, FSCO says, a tracked robot and a drone were deployed into the apartment and found a man down and unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were not successful.

FCSO is investigating the incident.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.