NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Carnival Cruise Line has reported that a man fell overboard Monday on the Carnival Magic cruise ship that was returning to port in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to a statement from the cruise line, Carnival Magic reported to the U.S. Coast Guard that the man, who was not immediately identified by name, “was reported missing by his companion late Monday afternoon.”

The Coast Guard identified the man only as a 35-year-old.

A review of the ship’s security footage “confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 a.m. early Monday morning,” according to the statement.

The Coast Guard advised the ship to continue to Norfolk as it continued to search “186 miles east” of Jacksonville, Florida, where it is believed the man fell. The Coast Guard was searching from both the air and water.

Passengers getting off the ship Tuesday morning in Norfolk also confirmed with WAVY the report that the man fell.

“We heard from people from a Facebook group that an individual did fall overboard,” said passenger Jon Hernandez.

The Carnival Care Team was providing support to the man’s companion and the party he was traveling with aboard the ship.