(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man making threatening gestures to oncoming traffic and attempting to assault officers was taken into custody Saturday, Aug. 26, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Just before 3 a.m., CSPD responded to reports of a man, later identified as Julian Ibanez, who was “taking a fighting stance toward oncoming vehicle traffic” on East Platte Avenue and Platte Place.

CSPD said Ibanez became aggressive towards officers when he was told he would be cited for being in a roadway. He allegedly obstructed officers attempting to take him into custody and was then tased. While in handcuffs Ibanez attempted to headbutt and kick officers.

Ibanez is facing charges for attempted assault of a peace officer.