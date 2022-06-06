COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was arrested over the weekend after Colorado Springs police say he exposed himself inside a restaurant.

CSPD says it happened on Sunday, June 5 at about 6 p.m. at a restaurant in the 4300 block of Sinton Road.

The man, identified as Calvin Coffer, was staying at a nearby hotel, officers say, which is where they gathered more information about him.

CSPD says that, because of multiple convictions, Sunday’s offense is being classified as a felony.

Officers say Coffer has a violent history, which includes weapons violations.

Coffer also has a case open in El Paso County that includes charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, vehicular eluding, eluding a police officer, multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, and more.

His arrest in connection to that case occured on September 30, 2021.