(COLORADO SPRINGS) — James Webb from Sydney, Australia took on six pounds of chocolate at the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on Friday, Sept. 1.

Courtesy: Photojournalist Mike Duran

Webb traveled across the world to Colorado for the World Slopper eating competition at the State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 2. Webb wanted to stretch his stomach, and save himself a trip to the buffet by going to the Chocolate Factory and picking out six pounds of sweets to devour.

“You have to love food… What we do gets a bit messy, looks a bit funny so people are going to laugh at you. It’s all for the fun and games. But look I get to travel the world.” James Webb

Webb only left one piece on his plate, and said he would regain his appetite in an hour and looked forward to the slopper eating competition.