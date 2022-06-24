COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department reported arresting a man who, they say, is responsible for multiple bank robberies this month.

CSPD says Michael Nutz, 45, is linked to bank robberies on North Cascade Avenue, Stetson Hills Boulevard, and North Academy Boulevard between June 14 and June 21.

Witnesses said he wore a wig and/or eyeglasses when committing these crimes.

CSPD found Nutz in a vehicle on East Las Vegas Street on June 23 and took him into custody. He’s being charged with two accounts of robbery, but police say an additional count is forthcoming.

Police say Stephanie Tullis, 32, was also in the vehicle at the time of Nutz’s arrest. She was interviewed and subsequently arrested for two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.