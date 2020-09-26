Man dies in motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Friday night, a man died in a motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of N. Academy Blvd., south of the E. Woodmen Rd. bridge just before midnight.

First aid was administered to a motorcyclist by members of CSPD, AMR, and CSFD and the motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital; however, the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

The Major Crash Team conducted the investigation into this incident and found a motorcyclist, driving southbound on N. Academy Blvd. lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

Police say nearby, two more motorcycles crashed and then a Subaru ran into one of the motorcycles involved in the second crash. The victim was involved in the second and third crash.

At this time the investigation is continuing. It is yet to be determined if excessive speeds, and/or impairment are involved. The victim was wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.