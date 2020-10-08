Man dies in motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– A man has died after a motorcycle crash that happened in Colorado Springs on Sunday, October 4, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Around 9:00 a.m., a motorcycle and Nissan Altima collided at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive.

The investigation determined the motorcycle, being driven by 52-year-old Bobby Thompson of Colorado Springs, was northbound on South Academy Boulevard approaching Pace Drive. As he was traveling through that intersection on a green light, the red Nissan Altima attempted a left turn from southbound South Academy Boulevard onto eastbound Pace Drive. Upon doing this, the Nissan struck the motorcycle.

Upon arrival, the responding police officers and Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel immediately administered first aid to the motorcyclist, who was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

On Monday, October 5, 2020, Mr. Thompson passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in this crash.

Police say at this time, excessive speeds and impairment are not considered factors in this crash. No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.

Thompson is the 34th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year there were also 34 fatalities.