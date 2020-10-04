Man dies in house fire in Pueblo on Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was found dead in a home after it caught fire in Pueblo on Friday.

The fire happened at home on the West side of town on 11th Street.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the person as 31-year-old Jared Romero.

A structure fire on 10/2/20 in the 2600 Block of W. 11th St, Pueblo, claimed the life of Jared Romero, 31, of Pueblo. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner's Office personnel. His NOK has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled. pic.twitter.com/FlJbtVIXod — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) October 3, 2020

Fire crews were told the home was unoccupied. When fire crews got the house, the home was completely engulfed so crews took a defensive approach and fought the fire from the outside.

After the fire was out, crews found Romero was indeed inside and died in the fire.

Romero was not the homeowner or tenant of that property. Crews are not sure if there was anyone else inside the home when the fire started, but Romero was the only person found inside.

The cause of the fire still under investigation.