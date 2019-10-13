Man dies in Colorado Springs motorcycle crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle crash accident police bike fatal mgn_9355

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash near Fountain, according to Colorado State Patrol.

On Saturday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Fontaine and Lamine.

22-year-old Jose De La Cruz-De Los Santos was driving a Ram 3500 before turning left in front of a Yamaha motorcycle driven by 33 year-old Franklin Beckwith.

Franklin Beckwith was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories