Man dies in Colorado Springs motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash near Fountain, according to Colorado State Patrol.
On Saturday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Fontaine and Lamine.
22-year-old Jose De La Cruz-De Los Santos was driving a Ram 3500 before turning left in front of a Yamaha motorcycle driven by 33 year-old Franklin Beckwith.
Franklin Beckwith was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.