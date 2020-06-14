Man dies after motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a crash killed a man near Black Forest on Saturday.

CSP says the crash happened on Highway 83 just north of Shoup Road around 4:00 p.m.

Christopher Hennessy, a 52 year-old male from Colorado Springs, was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle and failed to negotiate a curve to the left and went off the right side of the road.

Police say the motorcycle overturned multiple times and went down an embankment.

Hennessy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police do not believe alcohol, drugs, or speed are factors in the crash at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.