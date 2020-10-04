Man dies after crash on I-25 near Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo.– Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a single car crash that occurred on Interstate 25 on Saturday night around midnight.

CSP say a 2019 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 33-year-old man was driving southbound near milepost 122, which is by the Pikes Peak Speedway.

The Hyundai left the roadway and became airborne impacting a concrete overpass, according to police.

The unrestrained man was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

No other parties were involved.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor for the crash.