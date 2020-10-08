Man dies after car crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– A man has died after a car crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, October 6, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say around 11:00 a.m., a single car crash happened at the intersection of South Circle Drive and Janitell Road.

Police say the driver, 75-year-old Dennis Laurence of Colorado Springs, was driving southbound on South Circle Drive when he crossed over the median and the northbound lanes of traffic.

Laurence then drove off the east shoulder and into a drainage ditch, striking the culvert, according to CSPD.

First aid was provided by members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, however, Laurence died as a result of the injuries he sustained in this crash.

The CSPD Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate this incident.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash. At this time, excessive speed and impairment are not considered factors in this crash.

This is the 35th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020. At this time in 2019, there were 34 traffic fatalities.