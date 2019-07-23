Man dies after apparent accidental fall in Red Rock Canyon Open Space

Traffic along eastbound Hwy. 24 in Manitou Springs backs up on July 23, as law enforcement responds to a deadly fall at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after what appears to be an accidental fall within Red Rocks Canyon Open Space, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD says the call came in before 1:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, after several witnesses saw the man lose his footing while hiking alone in an off-limit area.

Officers used a drone to survey the affected area and were able to determine the ground was unstable due to recent rains. They were also able to estimate the man fell about 85 feet.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for updates.