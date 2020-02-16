Man dead following NHL Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Air Force Academy says a man died Saturday night following the NHL Stadium Series hockey game held at Falcon Stadium.

According to a press release from the Air Force Academy, the man was a civilian not affiliated with the Academy or the DOD.

His death is currently being investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement agencies.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

Additional information will be released when it becomes avaliable.

