Man dead after shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting on Pueblo’s east side on Saturday night.

On Halloween night just after 7 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from the area of E. 9th St. & Troy Avenue.

The caller stated a man was bleeding and needed help. When officers got there arrived, they

found a man had been shot. The male victim died on scene.

The identity of the man will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office pending

notification of next-of-kin. If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective McCluskey at (719) 568-4571.

Or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867).