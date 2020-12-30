Man dead after shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A man is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD says around 9:30 p.m., they responded to the 1200 block of Potter Drive.

Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Violent Crimes Team is responding and assuming responsibility for the investigation.

This is an active investigation. No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at (719) 444-7000.