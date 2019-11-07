Man dead after hit-and-run in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday evening in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police say around 5:20 p.m., a 65-year-old man was crossing near Prairie Ave near the Colorado State Fairgrounds when he was hit by a white, two-door vehicle traveling northbound.

Police say the man was in the crosswalk when he was struck.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Police believe the vehicle should have damage to the front end.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

If you have the suspect information, contact Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502.

This is an active investigation