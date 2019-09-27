Man considered armed and dangerous barricades himself in Cimarron Hills

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a large police presence in Cimarron Hills east of the city Thursday night for a man barricading himself inside a home.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and they told FOX21 that they deployed the Explosive Ordinance Disposal and SWAT.

Officials say the man is armed and dangerous but details of the suspect have not been released yet.

Officers were in the area of Peterson Road and Palmer Park Boulevard near Pahokee Court around 7:45 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and FOX21 will update this article with any new information.