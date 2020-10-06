Man connected to multiple robberies in Colorado Springs, El Paso County arrested in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department arrested a man for multiple charges in connection to a car-jacking incident at Walmart, 6310 S Hwy 85, approximately ten days prior.

According to a press release, on September 23rd members of the Fountain Police Department’s Directed Investigation and Community Engagement Team (DICE) located a vehicle at Chancellor’s Mobile Home Park, 800 S. Santa Fe, that had been stolen.

39-year-old Tory Nelson was taken into custody. Police said Nelson was currently on parole and subsequent evidence was located to include a handgun, which tied Nelson to other robberies committed in Colorado Springs and El Paso County jurisdiction.

Nelson faces aggravated robbery, motor vehicle theft, felony menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation or any other crimes involving Nelson, is asked to contact the Fountain Police Department at 719-390-5555. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.