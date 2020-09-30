Man charged with first-degree murder for Manitou Springs RV Park homicide

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Manitou Springs was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

On May 13, 2020, at approximately 1:36 p.m. the El Paso County Communication Center dispatched Manitou Springs Police officers at a trailer on El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs for a welfare call.

After officers arrived on the scene, officers discovered a man dead inside a home. Due to the suspicious circumstances found, Manitou Springs Police Department asked for the assistance of the El Paso County Investigations Division.

The victim was identified as Darrell Berry, who was 70 years old.

44-year-old Bobby Joe Berry was named a Person of Interest in the case. On August 27, Berry was arrested in Colorado Springs on unrelated charges.



Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The case originally listed as a suspicious death case was upgraded to a homicide. On September 29, Berry was charged with first-degree murder in this case.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.