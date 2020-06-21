Man, boy drowned on Arkansas River in Pueblo on Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. — An adult man and young boy died in a rafting incident on the Arkansas River in Pueblo Sunday afternoon, police said.

At approximately 1:24 p.m., the Pueblo Police and Pueblo Fire Department responded to a water rescue.

A man and boy had been ejected from a raft and were trapped in a river hydraulic, according to Pueblo Police.

After several minutes, the raft emerged from the current with both of them entangled in

attached rope, police said.

Fire personnel entered the river at a point less than a mile downriver from the dam and intercepted the raft, police said. Crews pulled the two to shore but they passed away.

Tragically, although resuscitative efforts were attempted by PFD and AMR, there were fatalities. The scene is now clear, with no other casualties. When appropriate, the coroner’s office may release further details. #pueblofire — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) June 21, 2020

Both were wearing flotation vests.

They will be identified by the coroner.