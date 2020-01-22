Man at center of deadly animal cruelty case gets no jail time

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Tuesday the man in charge of caring for horses on El Paso County property, sentenced to probation after admitting to letting horses die in his care.

2 years probation and a 5-year ban of owning animals for a man who admitted to not seeking help when he could no longer care for his horses. “Disgusting and shameful” treatment of animals that ultimately killed some, the Judge said. More on @FOX21News tonight. pic.twitter.com/J6fcRaiYn8 — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) January 22, 2020

Deputies said Brian Holloway, 53, was arrested in April on two counts of felony cruelty to animals and 10 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

The charges come after deputies found 10 emaciated horses and two dead horses on a property on Slocum Road in March. The 10 living horses were seized and taken to a boarding facility.

FOX21 will detail what happened in court Tuesday on FOX21 tonight.