Man arrested on warrants in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police arrested a man on four warrants in Pueblo early Sunday morning after Police received an abandoned 911 call.

Around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a Belmont apartment complex where a man said he had been pistol whipped and kidnapped. He directed the officers to an apartment complex where they found the alleged suspect.

Police say a birthday party was happening at the complex and the supposed victim ‘got high and started causing trouble so they kicked him out.’

Officers arrested Brandon Gonzales on four warrants, two felony and two misdemeanor.