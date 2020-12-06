Man arrested on sexual assault charges in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a man is being charged with sexual assault near downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Police say 28-year-old Marcus Finau was arrested around 4:00 a.m.

CSPD says the investigation revealed a female victim had been sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance in the 2100 block of Nevada Ave.

The male suspect had fled the scene before police arrived. Officers searched the area and located Finau a short time later.

Detectives assigned to the Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit responded to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Finau was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and charged with Sexual Assault, a Class Three Felony.