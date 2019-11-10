Man arrested on multiple charges in Pueblo West

PUEBLO — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man early Sunday morning after he attempted to break into his ex-girlfriend’s Pueblo West home and threatened to kill her new boyfriend.

Carlos Santiago Zupancic was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass, theft, two counts of harassment and domestic violence.

Police say Zupancic banged on the windows of the home on Greenway Avenue around 5 a.m. and threatened to kill the 17-year-old male inside of the home.

Zupancic allegedly broke into a truck at the home and stole a laptop and other items.

Before police arrived, he was able to drive off but deputies were able to find the car he was driving nearby hidden in some trees, and began a search. Near the vehicle, deputies found the stolen laptop and other items.

This prompted a reverse 911 call to people within a mile radius of the area due to the belief he was possibly armed.

Deputies used K9’s, and drones to quickly locate Zupancic who was walking on a service road in the area and arrested without incident.

Zupancic was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.