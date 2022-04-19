PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives say they arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah Bryant Monday, on a federal warrant related to a May 2020 explosion and fire at a Pueblo West home.

According to PCSO, the fire was cause by a butane hash operation.

In November 2021, a Federal Grand Jury indicted Bryant on four felony counts related to the incident.

Deputies say they responded to a home at 994 S. Tierra Buena Drive on May 5, 2020, located west of W Del Oro in Pueblo West. There, they say, they found the home’s attached garage on fire.

A Pueblo West Fire Crew was able to put out the fire.

PCSO says Bryant was in the home at the time and did suffer burns – they say he has since recovered from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the home was a rental, that it sustained extensive damage, and was condemned by Pueblo Regional Building.

PSCO detectives investigating the fire say it occurred as a result of an explosion of an illegal butane hash oil operation that was set up in the garage and a back room of the rental home.



Detectives say, after they obtained and executed a search warrant, they found further evidence of a hash oil manufacturing operation to include tubs of marijuana product, hash oil, extensive equipment

used in the making of butane hash oil, including several butane tanks.

Investigators say the hash oil operation was used to produce vape cartridges.



The Drug Enforcement Administration assisted the Sheriff’s office in the investigation and Bryant was arrested on the following federal charges:

Manufacture, possession with intent to manufacture and possession with intent to

distribute quantities of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of

tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) 21 USC 841 (a) (1), (b) (1) (C). Manufacture and possession with intent to manufacture a mixture and substance

containing a detectable amount of marijuana 21 USC 841 (a)(1), (b) (1) (D)

909 Court Street • Pueblo, CO 81003 • E-mail: sheriff@pueblocounty.us

Law Enforcement 719.583.6125 • Detention 719.583.6135 • Emergency Services 719.583.6200 Maintaining a drug-involved premises 21 USC 856(a)(1) Endangering human life while illegally manufacturing controlled substances 21USC 858

Bryant has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.