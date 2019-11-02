Man arrested on DUI charges after three-car crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver is facing DUI charges after a three-car crash in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Police say 38-year-old Maes Archuleta of Colorado Springs was arrested for DUI among other traffic charges.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at Galley Road and N. Academy Blvd. Police say officers were called to E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd. on reports of a car driving erratically.

Police witnessed a white SUV weaving and attempted a traffic stop on the car and the car fled, speeding westbound on Galley.

The officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the dangerous driving.

Shortly after, the car crashed into a white SUV, rolling Archuleta’s vehicle and ejecting him onto the street. The other white SUV was forced into the rear of a mini-van with a family of five.

Mr. Archuleta was treated at the hospital for serious injuries.

A woman in the second white SUV was also transported to the hospital.

No one else suffered serious injuries.