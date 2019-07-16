Man arrested in shooting on Pueblo’s South Side

Pueblo Police arrested Brendan Jimenez on July 16 in connection to a drive-by shooting on S Pueblo Blvd.

PUEBLO, Colo. — One man is recovering after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of Tuesday, July 16, another man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Pueblo Police Officers say they responded to The Beer Run Bar at 1023 S Pueblo Boulevard on a drive-by shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a man who’d been shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses told officers that 24-year-old Brendan Jimenez had been kicked out of the bar earlier in the night, only to return armed with a handgun. Jimenez was kicked out of the bar a second time.

Officers say Jimenez then got into his vehicle, drove through the parking lot, and fired shots at the building.

Officers worked with deputies from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office to track Jimenez down and arrest him.

Jimenez has been charged with attempted 1st degree homicide, 2nd degree assault, and criminal mischief.