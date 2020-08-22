Man arrested in Pueblo for illegal discharge of a firearm, other charges

PUEBLO, Colo.– Early Saturday morning, Pueblo Police arrested Ryan Ellis after receiving a report of a shot being fired.

Officers responded to Hollybrook Lane and saw a male matching the description of the alleged shooter leaving the area.

Pueblo Police say as the officers contacted Ellis, he dropped a backpack, inside of which was a Tec-9 pistol loaded with 35 rounds.

The officers arrested Ellis for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, three counts of restraining order violation, and illegal discharge of a firearm.