PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating after a man was killed on the east side of town.

Police were called to a shooting around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on 11th street where they found a man has been shot and killed.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old, Juan Francisco Claro-Mendoza.

Police said he ran away but was later found near La Crosse Ave. and E. 9th St.

He is facing 1st degree murder charges but more charges are possible.