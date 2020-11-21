Man arrested in downtown Colorado Springs after firing a gun in an alleyway

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) received several calls about a man firing a gun in an alleyway near numerous bars in the downtown area on Friday night.

Around 10:00 p.m. near E Kiowa Street, officers arrived on scene and witnesses led them to a dark colored truck, where they found the suspect in the drivers seat.

The suspect, Jaream Ross, appeared to be intoxicated, according to CSPD.

Police say Ross ignored several commands to exit the vehicle and police used pepper spray, which caused him to get out of the car and he was taken into custody.

A loaded handgun was recovered from Ross’ waistband. He was booked into jail on numerous charges to include prohibited use of a weapon and possession of weapons by a previous offender.

CSPD says no one was struck by any of the rounds.

Officers are still continuing to investigate why Ross was shooting the gun.