PUEBLO, Colo.,– Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night, Pueblo Police officers responded to a single car crash on the east side of Pueblo.

Pueblo Police say a car went off the road, across a traffic island and down an embankment before colliding with a pole in front of Popeye’s at 1300 Highway 50 West in Pueblo.

19-year-old Joaquin Martinez was arrested for DUI.

At 11:20 pm, officers were dispatched to 1300 Hwy. 50 W. on a single-car crash. They found that a car went off the road, across a traffic island & down an embankment before colliding with a pole in front of Popeye’s. The driver wasn’t injured, but Ofc. Brown arrested him for DUI. pic.twitter.com/WyTgciWUi4 — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) July 12, 2020

Police say Martinez was not injured.