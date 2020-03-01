Man arrested for DUI after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– A man has been arrested after a crash near N Academy Blvd. and N Carefree Circle.

Colorado Springs Police said around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, a dark pickup truck was heading southbound when the driver lost control and crashed into other cars.

One person in the truck went to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Jesse Depascal, was arrested on multiple charges including DUI and vehicular assault.

The road was closed for investigation but reopened around 3:00 a.m.