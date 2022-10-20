(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after responding to a family disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, Oct. 19.

Shortly before 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a family disturbance in the 2200 block of North Chelton Road, which is near North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road.

When officers arrived, an investigation found probable cause and arrested the suspect, Joseph Teakell, for an apparent and previous domestic violence incident.

CSPD said the suspect was apparently non-compliant during contact and “with the use of force, the suspect was eventually taken into custody.”

During the arrest, the suspect sustained injuries, which were treated at a local hospital.