Man arrested for attempted second-degree murder in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A man has been arrested after breaking into his ex-wife’s home early Sunday morning near I-25 and W Fillmore in Colorado Springs.

Police say 36-year-old David Barnes was taken into custody after he allegedly broke into her house in the 2600 block of Christopher Terrace around 1:00 a.m.

The woman called 9-11 and said someone was breaking into her house and that was when the dispatcher heard a disturbance taking place. The dispatcher heard a gunshot over the phone.

The woman reported that after her ex-husband broke into her house, he began fighting with her and that was when the gun was fired.

When police arrived, the woman stated her ex-husband, Barnes, was still there. Officers located Barnes and took him into custody without incident, according to police.

Officers also located a handgun in the home. No one was struck or injured by the fired handgun.

Barnes was transported to the El Paso County jail (CJC) and charged with 1st Degree Burglary and Criminal Attempt 2nd Degree Murder.