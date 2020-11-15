Man arrested for attempted murder in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Early Sunday morning, officers arrested a man after he allegedly shot 28 rounds into homes after a verbal argument with a person near S 8th Street and W Brookside Street in Colorado Springs.

Officers responded around 4:00 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of Crestone Lane.

The rounds struck the victim’s home and adjacent homes in the area, according to police.

Police were able to contact everyone involved, including the suspect who briefly hid in the home.

Colorado Springs Police have identified the suspect as Damoin Walters.

Officers were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s home, and during a search, police recovered two rifles, two handguns, ammunition, prohibited high-capacity magazines, body armor, and other items of evidence.

Police say one of the guns recovered was the one used in the shooting, and three of the guns were reported stolen.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested for various charges, including attempted murder.