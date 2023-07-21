Man arrested for alleged solicitation for child prostitution

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo) — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man for allegedly Soliciting for Child Prostitution among other charges related to child sexual exploitation Thursday evening, July 20.

Courtesy of Custer County Sheriff’s Office; James Barry Varsic

James Barry Vrasic faces the following charges, according to CCSO.

Procurement of a Child for Sexual Exploitation

Criminal Attempt

Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Vrasic is being held with no bond. The Sheriff’s Office said it is working to share data with state and federal partners to identify more possible suspects and victims.

“Protecting children in Custer County is the highest priority of this office… We are continuing to process digital evidence and anticipate making additional arrests in this case,” said Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith.