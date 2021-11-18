Man arrested, charged with sex assault after AMBER alert investigation

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department says a 30-year-old man has been arrested for sex assault following an AMBER Alert investigation.

Michael Patrick Buckley was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault on a child for a pattern of abuse after an 11-year-old girl went missing.

“We know there is inherent interest in this case and what occurred over the last couple of days. This is an open and ongoing case and to protect the integrity of the investigation we will not be releasing any additional information,” shared Westminster police.

Westminster police said typically, the victim in this case, a child, wouldn’t normally be identified due to her age and the charges, however, the events leading up to the arrest caused police to identify the victim.

The family is still asking for privacy.