Man arrested after striking CSPD officer with car

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Friday night, a man was arrested after striking an officer with a car in Colorado Springs.

57-year-old Robert Alexander was initially pulled over for reckless driving after almost hitting a police car in the area of Spectrum Loop and Voyager Parkway around 6:30 p.m.

When the officer pulled him over, Alexander got out of his car and charged at the officer, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Police say the officer drew his duty weapon, at which time Alexander ran back to his car.

The officer transitioned to his taser, deploying both cartridges with no effect, and Alexander drove away, knocking the officer to the ground with the left side of the car.

A short time later, Alexander returned in a different car and again drove in a reckless manner towards officers who responded to the original assault.

Police say officers were able to disable the car and stop it from leaving.

Alexander ignored officers’ commands and resisted arrest until a taser was deployed to take the suspect into custody, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Crimes Section responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for this investigation.

The officer struck by the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to CSPD.