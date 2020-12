COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A man was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly stealing a truck from a business in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say 25-year-old Ethan Bryant drove into a ditch on I-25 near exit 137 around 5:30 a.m.

A state patrol officer offered assistance and realized the truck Bryant was driving was stolen.

Police say the box truck was stolen from a business near Circle Drive and Janitell Drive.

Bryant was arrested for motor vehicle theft.