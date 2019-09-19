Man arrested after shots fired near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One man is behind bars after police respond to a call of shots fired near Memorial Park.

Lights and sirens flooded the area off Union and Platte around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The man arrested matched the discription of the shooter and police recovered a gun. Police haven’t said why the suspect was shooting or how many shots the man fired.

Officers said there have been no reports of anyone injured.

Officer Phil Strevett described how police respond when an active shooter call is dispatched.

“The officers can respond as quickly as they can and try to contain the area where he was last seen and respond appropriately trying to make sure they keep an eye out for the description of the person and looking for any victims all in the way things like that,” Strevett explained.

The shooting is under investigation. Police believe there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and FOX21 will update this article with updates when available.