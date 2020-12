PUEBLO, Colo.– A man has been arrested following a shooting on Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of E 6th Street, on the east side of town.

Pueblo Police say 33-year-old Tyler Bright was taken into custody. Bright is wanted on a parole warrant in addition to several new charges.

On December 5, 2020 at approximately 12:39 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital on a report of a shooting.



No further details have been released at this time.

It is unclear where the shooting took place. FOX21 is working to learn more.