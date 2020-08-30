Man arrested after sending Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office employee death threats

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.,– Over the past week, a member of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) command staff began receiving death threats, according to CCSO.

These threats included information that threatened both the members life and safety and that of the members family as well, according to police.

Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the suspect was quite possibly in the Denver Metro area so CBI and the Safe Streets Task Force, including the FBI and the Denver Police and Aurora Police Departments, joined the investigation.

Through different investigative procedures the suspect was identified and arrested in Aurora on Friday, August 28th by the Aurora SWAT Team.

37-year-old Daniel Pesch was taken into custody.

Pesch was initially transported to the Aurora Police Department jail but was then transported by the Chaffee County Detentions Facility to the Alamosa County Detention Facility.

This was done due to the nature of threats against a member of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Pesch was booked into jail on the following charges: Intimidation of a Witness/Victim Class 3 Felony, Stalking Class 5 Felony, Harassment Class 3 Misdemeanor, Harassment/insults, taunts, challenges Class 3 misdemeanor, Menacing Class 3 Misdemeanor.

Additional charges are anticipated, according to police.

Pesch is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.